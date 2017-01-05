Cuomo: NY should increase child care tax credit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to increase a child care tax credit for middle-class parents.

The Democrat said Thursday that his plan would raise the average child care benefit from $169 to $376 for households making between $60,000 and $150,000.

If approved by lawmakers the change would cost the state $42 million and help an estimated 200,000 families.

Cuomo says too many parents choose not to work because they can’t afford quality child care.

In tax year 2014 almost 520,000 New York families received child care tax credits totaling nearly $189 million.

Cuomo announced the plan ahead of a series of state-of-the-state addresses next week when he is expected to detail his proposals for the year.

__

This story has been corrected to show that the plan would raise the average child care benefit from $169 to $376 for households, not $368 million.