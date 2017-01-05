4 charged in videotaped beating

CHICAGO (AP) – Prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated battery charges against four black suspects accused of beating and taunting a white man during an attack streamed live on Facebook.

Cook County prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against three 18-year-olds – Jordan Hill of Carpentersville, Brittany Covington of Chicago and Tesfaye Cooper of Chicago – and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington of Chicago.

Prosecutors say the four are also charged with kidnapping, and aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Three have also been charged with burglary.

The charges stem from an incident that went on for up to 48 hours. Police have said the victim was mentally disabled.