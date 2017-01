Donner is a 4 year old neutered male Hound/Labrador Retriever mix.

Donner has been tested negative for Heartworm, Lyme and Erlichia, vaccinated for rabies, distemper and Bordetella, preventative treatment for fleas and worms and microchipped.

Donner was brought to the shelter as a stray. He is a friendly boy who likes attention. Donner is playful and gets along with other dogs. This handsome boy arrived at the shelter on 12/1/16.

Montgomery County SPCA 518-842-8050