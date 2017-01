MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (NEWS10) – A man racked up quite the parking fee after losing his car inside a parking garage.

Police say the driver visiting the city in June, parked his vehicle in the garage but couldn’t remember where he parked his BMW.

CNN reports that the man was attending a concert.

The man spent five days searching parked cars in the city before reporting it lost and stolen. The car was finally found on Friday.

According to CNN, the was charged 5,000 pounds or $6,140 in parking fees.