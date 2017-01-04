Victims of sexual abuse, lawmakers rally in support of Child Victims Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the Capitol Wednesday, victims of sexual abuse and lawmakers gathered to support a law to protect children from predators.

Supporters of the Omnibus Child Victims Act gathered outside the Senate, rallying in support of the bill that would among other things, eliminate the statute of limitations on sex crimes.

Spearheading the effort is Gary Greenberg, who says he was victimized by serial child molester Louis VanWie in 1966, but due to the statute, Greenberg was never able to seek justice in the courts.

“This is why we need the Child Victims Act,” Greenberg said. “This is a poster case why this state is so far behind other states.

The bill proposes eliminating the statute of limitations on sex crimes in New York State and also allows for a one year lookback on past cases. This allows victims one year to file a civil case against their alleged abuser no matter how long ago the abuse happened.