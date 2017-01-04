Tips for eating healthy as a family in the New Year

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s easy for busy schedules to get in the way at home. Jobs, school, practice, and rehearsal can all make sitting down for a meal together difficult.

News10 ABC spoke with Casa Visco President Adine Viscusi to get some tips on making family meal time easier.

Viscusi says that in today’s technology-driven world it’s still important to gather around the family kitchen table instead of going out to eat all the time.

She says meal-time is the ideal time to catch up with family and have meaningful discussions.

Eating in can also save you money over expensive restaurants or take-out places.

Viscusi says keeping healthy snacks close by on-the-go or at school, or sports practices can help keep you away from the vending machine. She says she even keeps a small refrigerator of snacks in her car, just in case.