NEWS10 in Albany, New York has an opening for an experienced producer. A minimum of 2 years experience in broadcasting is required and a degree in journalism is a plus. This is an excellent opportunity for a self-starter in the nation’s 59th largest market. The top producer candidate knows how to organize a strong, compelling, audience driven rundown. Must be a leader and know how to determine the best news stories. A writing test and critique of NEWS10’s broadcast will be required. The ideal candidate must know how to post stories and video to the web, possess a strong collaborative spirit and understand the vision and creativity necessary to put on a newscast. This is a full time position with benefits.

Qualified candidates should apply online at MediaGeneral.com and email resumes to hr@news10.com. Background check required. Young Broadcasting of Albany, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.