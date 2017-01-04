Paul Ryan scolds teen for ‘dabbing’ during his father’s official swearing-in photo

WASHINGTON, DC (NEWS10) — A newly-elected Congressman’s son is getting some online heat after House Speaker Paul Ryan caught him trying to sneak in a “dab” during his father’s official swearing-in photo.

Rep. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, posed with his family including his four children. One of the younger Marshalls decided to take full advantage of his front and center position by dabbing when the group squared up for the photo.

Dabbing is a popular dance trend and online meme resembling sneezing into your elbow.

To the teens mortification, Rep. Ryan saw the young man attempting the ‘dab’ and politely instructed him to knock it off.

“Do you want to put your hand down?” Ryan said. “You gonna sneeze? That it?”

Ryan tweeted later that while he had a great day of swearing in Congressmen, he still didn’t “get” dabbing.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017