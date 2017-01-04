NEWS10 ABC in Albany, New York has an opening for a part time associate producer. Experience in broadcasting and a degree in journalism is a plus. This is an excellent opportunity for a self-starter in the nation’s 59th television market. The associate producer candidate must be able to write broadcast news stories from wire copy, press releases and news feeds. The ideal candidate will have strong comprehensive writing and communication skills. A writing test will be required. The associate producer will also contribute stories to the web and social media. He/She must have a good understanding of news websites and social media outlets. The candidate must possess a strong collaborative spirit and understand the vision and creativity necessary to put on a newscast. The candidate will also learn and be responsible for all areas of the operation of the newsroom.

Qualified candidates should apply online at http://www.mediageneral.com and send resume to hr@news10.com. Background check required. Young Broadcasting of Albany is an Equal Opportunity Employer