New York Giants preparing for wild-card matchup

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As The New York Giants gear up for their first playoff game in five years, the team finds itself in a similar situation from its last two Super Bowl runs.

In both 2007 and 2011, ‘Big Blue’ had to go through the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

They will have to do the same come Sunday afternoon, but while there’s a familiar opponent, a lot has changed. There are only six players left from 2011 and only Eli Manning remains from 2007.

Earlier this year, the Packers beat up the Giants at home. So, New York is hoping to return the favor.