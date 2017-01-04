New smart brush can listen for damaged hair

LAS VEGAS (NEWS10) – Withings and L’Oreal unveiled a new smart brush at global consumer electronics and consumer technology tradeshow (CES) that rates your hair.

According to Withings, the brush has multiple sensors that provides information on the quality of hair and brushing patterns.

The brush has the following features:

A microphone to listen to the sound of your hair to provide insights into manageability, frizziness, dryness, split ends, and breakage.

Measure force applied to the scalp when brushing.

An accelerometer and gyroscope to analyze brushing patterns and count the number of brush strokes. The brush will provide haptic feedback if you’re brushing too hard.

Sensors to determine whether you’re brushing dry or wet hair.

Withings says the brush is splash proof.

Data collected is posted to a mobile app that provides a hair quality score, effectiveness of brushing habits, personalized tips, and product recommendations. The app will also factor in weather conditions.

The smart brush costs $200 and will be available in mid-2017.

