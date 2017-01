NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in New Scotland have arrested a man for falsifying business records.

Police say they have charged Joseph Donnelly Jr., 34, from Slingerlands with grand larceny in the third degree and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree as well.

Donnelly was arrested after a lengthy investigation by the New York State Department of Labor.

Donnelly is being held in Albany County Jail on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be in court at a later date.