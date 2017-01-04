Local animal shelter waiving surrender fees during January

By Published:
Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA
Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local animal shelter is waiving all fees for surrendered animals during the month of January only.

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society and SPCA will waive the fees for cats and dogs. Those fees are used to offset the costs of food, housing, and medical expenses for pets in the shelter’s care.

The humane society has offered to cover the fees to encourage people to surrender a pet that’s a financial burden.

Pet surrenders are taken by appointment only to residents of Columbia or Greene Counties. Proof of residency is required.

To schedule a pet surrender, you can call the humane society at 518-828-6044, or email info@cghs.org.

