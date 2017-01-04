Governor Shumlin delivers farewell address

VERMONT (NEWS10) — Vermonters are saying goodbye to their leader Wednesday.

Governor Peter Shumlin delivered his final address Wednesday afternoon before the legislature.

“Tomorrow, I will no longer be your governor, but I will be a Vermonter demanding that my government stand firm for the values that make this state what it is and has always been,” Shumlin said.

If you want to read the full address, you can click here.

Shumlin has been the Green Mountain State’s leader since 2010. He did not run for re-election. He will be replaced by his current lieutenant governor, Phil Scott.