Gov. Cuomo warns of impact of potential Obamacare repeal in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning about the impact of a potential repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The governor’s office says if repealed, an estimated 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose coverage, a direct state budget impact of $3.7 billion and nearly $600 million of federal funding that goes to counties used to lower property taxes.

“The cost of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, to state and local budgets and to the New Yorkers who depend on its health care coverage, is simply too high to justify,” Gov. Cuomo said.

County Individuals at Risk of Losing Coverage Albany 25,552 Allegany 4,608 Bronx 300,012 Broome 20,231 Cattaraugus 8,310 Cayuga 7,665 Chautauqua 15,270 Chemung 9,160 Chenango 5,184 Clinton 7,787 Columbia 6,827 Cortland 4,606 Delaware 4,461 Dutchess 25,074 Erie 93,403 Essex 3,660 Franklin 5,110 Fulton 6,038 Genesee 5,074 Greene 4,971 Hamilton 522 Herkimer 6,932 Jefferson 10,955 Kings 540,320 Lewis 2,932 Livingston 4,972 Madison 5,861 Monroe 75,512 Montgomery 5,473 Nassau 133,324 New York 218,937 Niagara 21,287 Oneida 24,781 Onondaga 45,682 Ontario 9,355 Orange 37,851 Orleans 4,522 Oswego 12,568 Otsego 5,785 Putnam 7,006 Queens 493,058 Rensselaer 12,540 Richmond 56,882 Rockland 38,526 Saratoga 16,340 Schenectady 16,056 Schoharie 3,079 Schuyler 2,065 Seneca 3,145 St. Lawrence 11,063 Steuben 10,039 Suffolk 152,631 Sullivan 9,668 Tioga 4,560 Tompkins 7,827 Ulster 19,850 Warren 6,796 Washington 6,689 Wayne 9,354 Westchester 91,844 Wyoming 3,700 Yates 2,515 Total 2,715,807

The governor’s office says the New York State of Health has successfully cut the percentage of uninsured New Yorkers in half from 10 percent to five percent.

Vice-President Elect Mike Pence says repealing and replacing Obamacare is a top priority of the Trump Administration.