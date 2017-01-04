Gov. Cuomo warns of impact of potential Obamacare repeal in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning about the impact of a potential repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
The governor’s office says if repealed, an estimated 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose coverage, a direct state budget impact of $3.7 billion and nearly $600 million of federal funding that goes to counties used to lower property taxes.
“The cost of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, to state and local budgets and to the New Yorkers who depend on its health care coverage, is simply too high to justify,” Gov. Cuomo said.
|County
|Individuals at Risk of Losing Coverage
|Albany
|25,552
|Allegany
|4,608
|Bronx
|300,012
|Broome
|20,231
|Cattaraugus
|8,310
|Cayuga
|7,665
|Chautauqua
|15,270
|Chemung
|9,160
|Chenango
|5,184
|Clinton
|7,787
|Columbia
|6,827
|Cortland
|4,606
|Delaware
|4,461
|Dutchess
|25,074
|Erie
|93,403
|Essex
|3,660
|Franklin
|5,110
|Fulton
|6,038
|Genesee
|5,074
|Greene
|4,971
|Hamilton
|522
|Herkimer
|6,932
|Jefferson
|10,955
|Kings
|540,320
|Lewis
|2,932
|Livingston
|4,972
|Madison
|5,861
|Monroe
|75,512
|Montgomery
|5,473
|Nassau
|133,324
|New York
|218,937
|Niagara
|21,287
|Oneida
|24,781
|Onondaga
|45,682
|Ontario
|9,355
|Orange
|37,851
|Orleans
|4,522
|Oswego
|12,568
|Otsego
|5,785
|Putnam
|7,006
|Queens
|493,058
|Rensselaer
|12,540
|Richmond
|56,882
|Rockland
|38,526
|Saratoga
|16,340
|Schenectady
|16,056
|Schoharie
|3,079
|Schuyler
|2,065
|Seneca
|3,145
|St. Lawrence
|11,063
|Steuben
|10,039
|Suffolk
|152,631
|Sullivan
|9,668
|Tioga
|4,560
|Tompkins
|7,827
|Ulster
|19,850
|Warren
|6,796
|Washington
|6,689
|Wayne
|9,354
|Westchester
|91,844
|Wyoming
|3,700
|Yates
|2,515
|Total
|2,715,807
The governor’s office says the New York State of Health has successfully cut the percentage of uninsured New Yorkers in half from 10 percent to five percent.
Vice-President Elect Mike Pence says repealing and replacing Obamacare is a top priority of the Trump Administration.