Decision in Heimroth motion expected Wednesday

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rensselaer County Judge is expected to rule Wednesday on Jacob Heimroth’s claims that the Rensselaer County DA’s office “deliberately elicited false sworn testimony” from a key witness in his murder trial.

The decision could have a serious impact for the case against the man convicted of the 2014 murder of a couple in their Lansingburgh home.

The county DA’s office is also currently prosecuting the son of the witness in question.

Heimroth was convicted of brutally killing Allen and Maria Lockrow in the Lansingburgh home, and was set to be sentenced before filing the motion.

Wednesday’s decision could lead to a mistrial for the whole case, meaning Heimroth would have to be tried again.