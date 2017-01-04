Cost of Girl Scout cookies in Capital Region going up another $1

Related Coverage YUM! Girl Scouts add new cookie for 100th season of sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Girl Scouts throughout the Capital Region are getting ready to sell cookies again but expect to spend some extra cash.

Cookie sales for the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York begin soon, but for local buyers, a box of your favorite sweets will increase from $4 to $5.

“Increasing the price of cookies would allow us to significantly increase the amount of money that girls and troops should be able to keep,” Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York CEO Mary Buszuwski said.

Buszuwski said the last time prices increased was in 2011 when cookies went from $3.50 to $4. But that didn’t change the amount girls in troops could earn from selling cookies, which was between 45 cents and 65 cents per box.

“Under this new program, that increases from 55 cents up to $1 a box,” Buszuwski explained.

In addition, prices are going up because of a small increase in production costs.

Though it’s more money from the consumer, increased prices will allow Girl Scout Troops be able to support more programs, activities, trips and camps, which ultimately help to empower more young girls.

“Helping girls, you know, have those types of experiences that will lead her to be confident and have character and courage,” Buszuwski said.

2017 marks the 100th anniversary the Northeastern New York Council has been selling cookies. It’s also a celebration that coincides with the national organization’s 100th year of selling cookies.

“Originally, it was, as you might imagine, girls who baked cookies in the kitchen,” Buszuwski said. “There’s no question cookies has helped Girl Scouts.”

Despite a new price, Buszuwski hopes that won’t change.

“Deliver on its mission and building girls’ leadership through its program,” she said.

Girl Scouts in the Capital Region will begin selling cookies Friday, January 13.