Collection drive for local veterans culminates with mountains of donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region has once again shown its support for local veterans in need and their families through the ‘Albany County cares about our Veterans’ collection drive.

About 2,000 items were added to the 12,000 collected since the first drive five years ago.

At the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society Wednesday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy thanked partners Best Cleaners and Shop Rite for helping to make the drive possible, and the many people in the community who donated.

Jim Pratt from the Veterans Miracle Center says 120 to 130 veterans will benefit from this generosity and it’s “a real blessing.”

“This is an absolute homerun for our veterans because there are so many homeless out there and not just the homeless, but we have veterans who are just hurting financially,” Pratt said. “Some of the guys have retired and not real good retirements. Some of them just have a great need.”

Even though the drive is over, there is still time to contribute. You can drop off winter weather items at HATAS on Central Avenue or any Best Cleaners location.