BENNINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions among smokers is to kick the habit. Starting Wednesday new classes will help local women reach that goal.

The classes will be held every Wednesday throughout the month of January at the Health Department offices in Bennington.

For women unable to attend the classes, individual sessions and classes with both men and women will be offered.

The classes are free, but women interested must register in advance.