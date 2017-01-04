More than 70 people injured in NYC train derailment

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) –A Long Island Rail Road train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal, leaving dozens injured.

There are at least 70 people with reported injuries. According to the New York City Fire Department, none of the injuries is life-threatening.

Sources told Eyewitness News that preliminary information is that the train was going too fast as it entered the station and struck the bumper at the end of the track.

The LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station, one witness said.

Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients are being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as “walking wounded.”