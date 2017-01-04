2017 New York Legislative Session begins Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new year means a new session for the New York Legislature and a new list of topics for lawmakers to tackle.

News10 has spoken with several lawmakers to get an idea of what’s on their agenda.

Lawmakers say the agenda for the new session will almost certainly include how to deal with New York State’s aging infrastructure, an issue made particularly visible in the Capital Region by countless sinkholes and water main breaks.

The proposal to bring ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft upstate has garnered much attention over the past year.

Other top issues include creating affordable health care, education funding, the fight against the opioid epidemic, and addressing government corruption and ethics reform.

The first day of the session is an exciting day for lobbyists as well. Many will be present at the Capitol on Wednesday pushing for legislation one way or another on a number of issues.

When lawmakers come back to work on Wednesday they will be making the same pay as last year, after Governor Cuomo denied a proposed salary increase.

Legislators bring in $79,500 for a six–month session.