1/4 Pet Connection: Sweet Butters

Sweet Butters is a white American Bulldog/pit bull mix with tan spots and that cute pushed in face. She is a about a year old. She is selective about her canine friends, and we are not sure how she would act with cats. She does have a lot of energy, and she’ll need lots of exercise in her new home.

**Butters is very smart- she’s already done very well with staff in our training classes! New owners would be suggested to continue her APF Canine Academy classes as she is a star.

Butters is spayed up to date on his vaccinations and microchipped.

I have been at the shelter since Dec 07, 2016 and she came in as a stray and was not claimed.

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944