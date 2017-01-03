Vermont Gov. Shumlin issues 192 pardons for minor pot convictions

MONTPELIER (NEWS10) – Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin has announced pardons of 192 people convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana.

The pardons are part of Gov. Shumlin’s pledge in December to consider pardons for minor, non-violent, marijuana convictions.

“A minor marijuana possession charge should not be an anchor that holds back an individual from getting a good job or going about their life,” Gov. Shumlin said. “Vermont should follow the many states that are legalizing and regulating the use of marijuana and put to an end the incredible failure that is the War on Drugs.”

Governor Shumlin said despite changing attitudes, marijuana still has a harmful stigma.

Nearly 450 people applied for a pardon by the Governor. All the applications went through background checks and criminal history reviews.

No applicants with violent criminal histories were considered, nor were those convicted of driving under the influence or reckless driving.

Governor Shumlin leaves office on Thursday.