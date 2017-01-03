Turkish media release selfie video of possible nightclub shooting suspect

ISTANBUL (ABC NEWS) – Turkish media have run a “selfie video” of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub.

The video broadcast on Turkish television, and a number of other media outlets, including the state-run Anadolu Agency, shows a man filming himself with a cell phone at Taksim square.

It wasn’t immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year’s massacre at the Reina nightclub.

Several media outlets claim to have received the clip from the police.

However, the press office of the Istanbul police denies being the source of the footage.

No details have been released as to why the authorities might think the man on the video is a suspect in New Year’s attack, and how the footage was obtained.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack.

The gunman, who is still at large, hasn’t been identified.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus stated that authorities sampled finger prints belonging to suspect, whose deadly attack in Istanbul’s Reina nightclub left 39 people dead.

Kurtulmus also confirmed that eight people had been detained in connection to the attack, without providing details.

Turkey had been rocked by a wave of violent attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.