The Brown School celebrating 10 years of teaching kids about their brains

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Brown School in Schenectady is celebrating ten years of teaching children how their brain works with a program called “Mind-up”.

The Brown School was the first in the country to implement the program and has seen success in the classroom because of it.

The Mind-up program teaches students not only how their brain works, but also techniques to hone in and focus to become more successful in school.

Breathing techniques help nervous students take a brain break, to keep their brain from getting tired from too much constant use.

Students are also taught to consider how their decisions affect other kids, helping them to become more empathetic.

The children aren’t learning an advanced form of neuroscience, buy they are learning the key parts of the brain, and how the science of the brain influences their thinking, emotions, and key behavior.

The idea is that once the kid start making associations between what they are thinking, how they are feeling, and how they are acting, they gain the power to make more mindful choices.

The strategies are helping the students become more present in the moment and more responsible for their actions.