Section of Nott Street to close for month-long bridge replacement project

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Tuesday morning, Nott Street will be closed to all traffic between Erie Boulevard and Maxon Road for construction.

The construction is in preparation for the grand opening of Rivers Casino in about a month.

The city of Schenectady has already installed a roundabout connecting Erie Boulevard, Nott Street and Maxon Road, but now construction crews are adding a lane to the Nott Street portion to east the anticipated traffic and make the area safer once the casino opens.

Construction begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday on the month-long project to completely replace the Nott Street Bridge. The new bridge will be nearly twice as long, to accommodate the newly widened Nott Street beneath.

Nott Street is expected to reopen by January 31.

Nott Street Westbound will be detoured over Seward Place to Union Street.

Nott Street Eastbound will be detoured to both Union Street from Erie Boulevard and Maxon Road

Drivers are encouraged to follow the signed detours or consider alternate routes while the road is closed.