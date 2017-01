SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEW10) – The Schenectady Police Department is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the homicide of Charles Demobrosky.

Dembrosky was killed on November 19 on Campbell Avenue.

The Schenectady Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Individuals with information can call the T.I.P.S line at 518-788-6566.