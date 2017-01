ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York Times, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce a plan to offer free college tuition.

Under the proposed plan, any college student accepted to an in-state university or community college will be eligible if they or their family earns $125,000 or less annually.

Governor Cuomo will make the announcement at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday.