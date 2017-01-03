Push to remove Paladino from Buffalo School Board continues

Related Coverage Paladino walks back Obama comments, says remarks were a mistake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The push to remove Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board continues.

Last week, the board asked Paladino to step down over highly controversial comments he made about President Obama and his wife.

Paladino has refused to step down.

Many are now turning to State Education Commissioner Maryellen Elia to forcefully remove him.

On Tuesday, hundreds of African American women gathered at the Buffalo City Hall to appeal the mayor.

The organizer of the rally says racism and sexism have no place in Buffalo Public Schools.