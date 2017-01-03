Push to remove Paladino from Buffalo School Board continues

In this April 1, 2014 photo, Donald Trump, left, is joined by Carl Paladino during a gun rights rally at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y. Paladino, who is currently who is helping to run Donald Trump's New York campaign, is being challenged for his seat on the Buffalo school board by an 18-year-old high school senior. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The push to remove Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board continues.

Last week, the board asked Paladino to step down over highly controversial comments he made about President Obama and his wife.

Paladino has refused to step down.

Many are now turning to State Education Commissioner Maryellen Elia to forcefully remove him.

On Tuesday, hundreds of African American women gathered at the Buffalo City Hall to appeal the mayor.

The organizer of the rally says racism and sexism have no place in Buffalo Public Schools.

 

