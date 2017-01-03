Organizations rally for struggling New Yorkers for the 27th year in a row

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo may have broken away from his State of the State tradition, but the people have not.

The 27th annual People’s State of the State took place outside the Capitol on Tuesday.

The tradition is meant to draw attention to important issues that impact our state’s most vulnerable like the homeless, hungry, and the poor.

Several different organizations were present to discuss a checklist of items including tax fairness, health care access, education, and workers rights.

They say it is important to continue the tradition because they have seen results.

“In the past, they’ve had these people’s state of the states and then all of the sudden, the Governor would take some of the language that was talked about here and actually incorporate it into their state of the state, so they do pay attention, we know that,” Susan Zimet, Executive Director at the Hunger Action Network of NY State, said.

She says it also offers a chance to provide support to those legislators who are already working on these issues.