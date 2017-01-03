NY Senate releases report on water quality and contamination

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Senate Health and Environmental Conservation Committees have released a new report on PFOA water quality and contamination.

After hearing testimony and opinions, the Committee released their recommendations on how to prevent what happened in Hoosick Falls and other communities from happening in the future.

Among those recommendations is establishing a drinking water quality institute. This would be made up of a team of experts to set specific contaminant requirements, it would also establish a clear notification process, and create a reverse 911 system to handle complaints.

The report also calls for increasing transparency and communication among agencies in the state and in neighboring states.

Read the full report.