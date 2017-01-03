Local man accused of having sexual contact with 8-year-old girl

Web Staff Published: Updated:
michael-capone

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga man is accused of having sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl last week.

Police say they were called to an address on Lincoln Avenue just before 11 p.m. after the girl reported she was subjected to inappropriate contact by 61-year-old Michael Capone.

The incident happened on December 29.

Capone is accused of coming into the apartment while the girl was asleep, subjecting her to inappropriate contact and then leaving the apartment.

The girl, awakened by Capone’s actions, alerted family members once he left.

Police say the girl was not physically injured during the incident but was transported to Saratoga Hospital as a precaution.

Capone is known to the family and police say he is a regular guest.

He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse victim less than 11 years, first-degree criminal sex act, and predatory sexual assault of a child.

Capone was arraigned and committed on $500,000 cash bail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s