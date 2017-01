FLAT ROCK, Mich (ABC NEWS) — Automaker Ford has announced its intention to canceling plans for a new plant in Mexico, safeguarding approximately 3,500 U.S. jobs.

Ford also pledged to invest $700 million in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan over the next four years and add 700 new jobs.

The investment comes from the $1.6 Billion the company had previously planned to invest in a new plant in Mexico.