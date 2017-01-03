Fish and chips and cold medicine: Woman’s delivery order goes viral

LONDON (WCMH/CNN) — If you’ve ever been too sick to leave the couch, you might want to take a page out of this woman’s playbook.

A Belfast woman named Fiona Cuff made an outstanding use out of the “Additional Comments” section when she placed a food order with Feeley’s Fish & Chip Shop.

Cuff, suffering from a terrible cold, used the comments to ask the restaurant to stop and get cold medicine while they were delivering her food.

“Will you please stop in Spar on the way and get me Benylin cold & flu tablets and I’ll give you the money, only ordering food so I can get the tablets I’m dying sick xx.”

Feeley’s shared the image of the receipt on social media with the note, saying “Words absolutely fail me.”

The restaurant didn’t fail Cuff, either, following up on social media with a picture of the medicine before delivering them.

“She stated she was dying, so, of course, we were happy to help,” Daniel Casey, Feeley’s social media manager, told CNN. “She was delighted at receiving the medicine and we wish her a speedy recovery — our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we will always do what we can for them.”