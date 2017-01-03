Dates, locations announced for State of the State address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the dates and locations of his regional State of the State address.

Gov. Cuomo is taking a different approach this year and will deliver several addresses across the state instead of one in Albany.

On Monday, January 9, there will be an address in New York City and Buffalo.

On Tuesday, January 10 in Westchester and Long Island and on Wednesday, January 11 in Syracuse and Albany.

Registration to attend one of the State of the State Addresses closes Friday at 12 p.m. Click here to register for one of the addresses.

 

