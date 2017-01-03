Crews respond to explosion at truck repair business in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are responding to an explosion at a truck repair business in Rensselaer.

The explosion happened around 2 p.m. near the area of the port off Riverside Avenue.

The fire chief says the owner of a semi truck repair business was pressurizing a tanker when the explosion occurred.

The explosion blew out a garage door and corrugated plastic sheeting.

Amazingly the owner of the business was not injured.

The building inspector was called in to check out the condition of the structure.