Crews respond to explosion at truck repair business in Rensselaer

Web Staff Published: Updated:
c1ri_ysw8aad3uk

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are responding to an explosion at a truck repair business in Rensselaer.

The explosion happened around 2 p.m. near the area of the port off Riverside Avenue.

The fire chief says the owner of a semi truck repair business was pressurizing a tanker when the explosion occurred.

The explosion blew out a garage door and corrugated plastic sheeting.

Amazingly the owner of the business was not injured.

The building inspector was called in to check out the condition of the structure.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s