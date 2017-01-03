Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Hillary Clinton, accompanied by former President Bill Clinton, right, pauses while speaking to staff and supporters at the New Yorker Hotel in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump after the hard-fought presidential election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – ABC News reports that Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

On December 19, Donald Trump won the electoral college, defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

A joint session of Congress is scheduled for Jan. 6 to certify the results of the Electoral College vote, with Vice President Joe Biden presiding as president of the Senate. Once the result is certified, the winner — almost certainly Trump — will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

CNN reports that Laura and George W. Bush will also be attending.

 

