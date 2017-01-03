2017 Albany Tulip Queen nominations now open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is seeking nominations for the 2017 Tulip & Court.

According to the City of Albany, the Tulip Queen, and her four Tulip Court members are chosen by a committee of local leaders through an extensive interview process. The five young women will spend a year working on Albany community outreach programs and educational initiatives.

The Tulip Queen will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, and each Court member will receive a $1,500 scholarship award upon completion of the program.

Eligible nominees are women between the ages of 18 and 24 who plan on residing in Albany County from May 2017 to May 2018.

Nominations may be placed by submitting a letter detailing the candidate’s qualifications to:

Albany Tulip Queen Selection Committee

City Hall, Room 402

24 Eagle St.

Albany, New York 12207

All written nominations should include the candidate’s name, address and phone number, as well as the name and phone number of the nominator.

The 2017 Albany Tulip Festival will be held May 13 & 14. For information on the Tulip Queen Coronation or the Albany Tulip Festival, call 518.434.2032 or visit www.albanyevents.org.