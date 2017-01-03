1/3 Pet Connection: Adam

Adam is an amazing sweet 5-year-old neutered, handsome male kitty with the sweetest personality.

He loves to be pet, and prefers not to be picked up . Adam also rewards his people with head butts!

He was brought in by his owner who could no longer take care of him. He never lived with other cats or dogs, so the APF feels he would be best suited in a home without other animals.

Adam is neutered, up to date on all his vaccinations and tested negative for FeLV (Feline Leukemia) and FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus).

If you are looking for a great mellow, kitty to cuddle with when he jumps on your lap, I am your cat!!!

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944