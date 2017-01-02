VT Gov. expected to pardon people convicted of minor marijuana crimes

Web Staff Published:
Pete Shumlin

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin is expected to issue pardons to hundred of people in Vermont convicted of minor marijuana crimes.

Last month, Gov. Shumlin invited people convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug to apply for pardons.

Almost 500 people applied.

On Saturday, Gov. Shumlin issued 10 pardons for people convicted of felonies and misdemeanors.

Since the Christmas Day deadline to apply for pardons, Shumlin’s staff has been doing background checks.

Anyone with a violent criminal history will not be pardoned.

Gov. Shumlin leaves office on Thursday.

