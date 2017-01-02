NYSP: Driver found asleep behind the wheel after leaving accident scene

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man after they found him asleep behind the wheel.

Police say Broderick Morris, 21, of Troy, was driving intoxicated early Sunday morning.

When troopers approached the truck, it was still running. After police investigated the truck, police say it appeared to be damaged.

Earlier, the Troy Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash in the city.

Morris is accused of failing a sobriety test.

He was taken into custody and released. He will reappear at a later date.