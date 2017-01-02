NYSP: Driver found asleep behind the wheel after leaving accident scene

Web Staff Published:
Broderick Morris

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man after they found him asleep behind the wheel.

Police say Broderick Morris, 21, of Troy, was driving intoxicated early Sunday morning.

When troopers approached the truck, it was still running. After police investigated the truck, police say it appeared to be damaged.

Earlier, the Troy Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash in the city.

Morris is accused of failing a sobriety test.

He was taken into custody and released. He will reappear at a later date.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s