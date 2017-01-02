NY lawmakers share 2017 legislative priorities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York lawmakers are gearing up to head back to the Capitol this week.

Just two days before the start of the session, lawmakers are voicing their frustration with the governor.

“Throughout the legislature, there’s been long-term and more recent friction with the governor.” Senator Neil Breslin (D-Albany) said.

“The governor not doing the State of the State in one day and wanting to take his dog and pony show on the road. We’ll see how that goes.” Senator George Amedore (R-Rotterdam) said.

Looking ahead to plans being laid out by Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan.

“If they overlap and work well with the governor then that’s great. If not then we need to work together,” Assemblyman John McDonald

Funding education remains at the top of the list for both the Assembly and the Senate.

“Education funding because with a great education it gives our youth a great opportunity to get a job get a career,” Assemblyman McDonald said.

“Those cities really have particular urban problems,” Sen. Breslin said. “High density of poverty and we have to make sure those schools get additional dollars.”

Plus working with employers on the new minimum wage increase.

“We need to make it more affordable for them so we don’t see less hours worked or less job opportunity,” Sen. Amedore said.

Among several other key issues like the continued fight against heroin addiction and fixing underground infrastructure.

The way to get it done?

“We need to get politics out of the way and to the side and do the work of the people.”

“We can do so much if we work together and put aside partisan differences,” Sen. Breslin said.

It’s not just a new session lawmakers are planning to deal with but also a new incoming president.