New documentary casts doubt that an iceberg caused the Titanic to sink

LONDON (NEWS10) – A new documentary is raising questions about what caused the Titanic to sink.

According to the documentary produced by Channel Four Television, a fire kept secret in the Titanic’s boiler rooms before departure is believed to have led to the tragedy.

“The official Titanic inquiry branded it [the sinking] as an act of God. This isn’t a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking. It’s a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence,“ Irish Journalist and author Senan Molony claims in the documentary and The Times.

The documentary is airing on England’s Channel Four.

The Titanic set sail from Southampton, England for New York City on April 10, 1912.

The ship sank on April 14. Of the 2,223 people aboard, 1,517 perished.

Learn more about the documentary.