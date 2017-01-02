Multi-million dollar Windham home destroyed in fire

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New Year’s celebration was interrupted when a fire broke out at a multi-million dollar home in Windham.

All six people inside were able to make it out unharmed, but the home is considered a total loss.

The fire at 194 Galway Road broke out just after Midnight Sunday, but firefighters did not arrive to battle the flames until hours later.

Officials say homeowners delayed calling 9-1-1 right away because they attempted to put out the fire themselves using buckets of water and a garden hose. When firefighters did arrive, they say the fire was fully involved, with flames seen shooting out of the home’s roof.

Seven companies responded to the fire.

In addition to the loss of the home, a pickup truck parked out front was also destroyed.

Officials say they believe the fire started in the chimney.