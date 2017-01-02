Mom dies during Facebook live stream

LITTLE ROCK, AR (WCMH) — The young mother was streaming live on Facebook when she collapsed and died.

Richard Herndon told KARK, that his daughter Keiana Herndon loved life. “She’s a very intelligent kid.”

During the live stream Keiana can be singing and answering viewers’ questions, but then at one point the phone drops from her hands.

“I haven’t seen the video. I don’t have the strength right now,” said her father Richard.

A friend showed up about 30 minutes after the Keiana hit the floor, but her father wishes someone would have done something sooner.

“It’s amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath and nobody did anything. So I want to take my hat off to everybody that actual did something,” he told KARK.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused Keiana’s death.