Local pastor takes “polar plunge” for a good cause

EAGLE MILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weather outside doesn’t put most people in the mood to take a swim, but that didn’t stop Pastor Dave Martin from the Hope United Methodist Church in Eagle Mills from taking a “polar plunge” for a good cause.

Pastor Martin challenged his church congregation to raise $4,000 over the course of four weeks. In return, he promised to take a dig in the Poestenkill Creek at the Eagle Mills Bridge on Route 2.

“This is strictly keeping a promise,” said Pastor Martin before he jumped in the freezing water. “I said that if they raised the money I would jump in, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Pastor Martin has completed several polar plunges over the past seven years, always with similar challenges to his church.

All the money raised goes to mission projects supported by the Hope United Methodist Church.