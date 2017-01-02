How to get the most out of your New Year’s fitness resolutions

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the first week of the new year, a time when many people are getting active, thanks to newly made New Year’s Resolutions.

News10 ABC spoke with Head Trainer Craig Boyarsky at the Best Fitness gym in Schenectady to get some tips on how to get started meeting your fitness goals in 2017.

Boyarsky says if you’re planning on getting back to the gym in the New Year, it’s important to set realistic goals and have a game plan to meet those goals.

It’s also important to be able to track your progress and see even the small changes in your body because many people will stop after a few weeks if they feel like nothing is changing.

Bar none, the biggest factor in meeting your goals is your level of consistency in getting into the gym. How bad do you want it? Are you willing to sacrifice for your health? Are you testing yourself? Boyarsky says all those questions are important to ask yourself.

Boyarsky says you need to keep your body guessing because there is something called the plateau effect that can be difficult to beat.

“If your body is used to exercise there is no change happening, and without change eventually you will stop doing them, and it all leads to the same factors that eventually cause people to drop off from the gym,” says Boyarsky.

Instead, variety is important. Vary the time, sets, reps, weights, and exercises. Change factors on a weekly basis, not monthly.

It’s important to support your body before and after workouts, proper nutrition can be just as important as the workout itself.

You hear the phrase diet and exercise all the time, but for some reason nutrition often gets put on the back burner. If you really want to become healthier and make progress towards your fitness goals in 2017 you’ll need to avoid that mistake.

Luckily, the trainers at Best Fitness have some nutrition tips as well.

Plan your means to make sure you’re getting the correct amount of protein, carbs, and other essential vitamins and minerals to replace what you’re burning up while working out.

Exercise some judgment while grocery shopping. Reach for healthy fats like avocados, fruits, and natural proteins like steak chicken and peanuts. Try to stay away from what we already know is bad like empty carbs, processed sugars, and saturated fat, all of which can be found in most fast food.

When you’re eating can also play a factor. Spreading out meals is the best way to support your metabolism with energy.

Ryan Taylor, a personal trainer at Best Fitness, says meal prep can be key to helping keep your nutrition on track.

“Something like [meal prep] helps you stay to track. You’re not just going to go ‘ah I’m going to have this whenever.’ You’re less likely to eat fast food, and you’re less likely to buy things,” says Taylor.

Meal prep, Taylor says, can be doubly helpful. Not only does it help with your fitness goals by helping you control what you eat, but it can also save you money by cutting down on those grocery aisle impulse buys.

“Planning your foods out is going to help you know what you’re eating,” says Taylor. “Because you’re going to make it yourself, I think that’s more important that anything else.”

The clincher is water. Water helps regulate all your body systems, flushes out toxins, and helps your body absorb nutrients more efficiently. You need at least 8 glasses a day.

Combine plenty of water with a good diet and an effective workout plan and you’ll be making gains and losses in no time. Just stick with it.