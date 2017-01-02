Gas prices on the rise, what to expect at the pump this year

Related Coverage Gas prices continue to rise in 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gas prices have crept up nationally over the last few weeks.

According to Gasbuddy.com, more than 20 cents a gallon since Thanksgiving, but according to experts, it has little to do with supply and demand.

“Supply hasn’t changed that much there is tons of gasoline out there for purchase,” Mac Brownson, Gasoline Retailers Association of New York, said.

Brownson says rather, the uptick is based more on the stock price traded on the world market.

“The price on the street nowadays reflects almost directly the price that gasoline is traded at in the open market.”

And people gamble every week on whether the price of gas will go up or down.

“Everybody was gambling that it was going to go up, so of course it did.”

Gas prices are going to continue to rise, but historically they are still very low.

“Actually right now the price for gasoline is cheaper than it was 30 years ago because the tax has gone up from five cents a gallon to 75 cents a gallon. The price for gasoline itself has actually gone down as adjusted for inflation.”

The perception of rising prices comes more from what we’re used to.

“We get used to whatever price is on the street for a period of time, when it was $3 a gallon, that was the benchmark, but we are way below that now.”

Most people gassing up on Monday seem to agree.

For those who are worried, Brownson says barring any world disasters, it shouldn’t get too much higher before prices start to come down once again.

“I don’t see any dramatic increases to get the price up to $3 plus anytime soon, so I think we’re enjoying very, very low prices.”