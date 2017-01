Minna: miniature pinscher/chihuahua mix

age: approx. 8 years old

She is very sweet and loving. Minna is a spayed female surrendered from a private home along with another dog. i don’t remember why they were surrendered.

Minna is good with other dogs and think she’d be fine with cats. although she’s very good natured, we think Minna would do best in a home with older adults.

Capital District Humane Association 518 783 5214