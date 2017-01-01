Police searching for man who tried to break into ATM with hammer

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are looking for the man they say attempted to break into an ATM with a hammer Sunday morning.

Colonie Police say the man used a sledgehammer to try to break into the ATM at the Citizens Bank on Osborne Road in Loudonville.

Police are reviewing security footage they say shows a man wearing all black, who’s face is covered attempting to break into the ATM. P

Police say the man’s attempts were unsuccessful and he was unable to make away with any money.

The incident remains under investigation.